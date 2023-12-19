The debutant Indian batsman Naman Dhir will be playing his IPL 2024 season from Mumbai Indians. MI paid an amount of INR 20 Lakh to seal the deal. Naman Dhir has played five T20 games and has scored 39 runs. He will now be looking forward to starting his maiden IPL season with a bang. IPL 2024 Auction Live Updates Online: Robin Minz and Spencer Johnson Sold to Gujarat Titans.

Naman Dhir Signs for MI

The Mumbai Indians acquire all-rounder Naman Dhir for a base price of INR 20 lakh.#IPLAuction | #IPL— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 19, 2023

