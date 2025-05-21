Fourth-placed Mumbai Indians are taking on rivals, fifth-placed side Delhi Capitals in the 63rd Indian Premier League 2025 match. DC have won the toss for the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, and have elected to chase. Both Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals have played 12 games in the IPL 2025 so far, with MI having 14 points and DC having 13 points. The sides are very much in the IPL 2025 playoff race. The MI vs DC IPL 2025 match commences at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans eager to get the MI vs DC IPL 2025 match scorecard can get the entire information here. MI IPL 2025 Playoffs Qualification Scenarios: How Can Mumbai Indians Finish in Top Four on Indian Premier League Points Table?.

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Match Scorecard:

