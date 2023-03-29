Namibia face Papua New Guinea in the fifth game of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play Off. The game will be held at the United Cricket Club in Windhoek. The match will commence at 01:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 12:30 pm IST. For both the teams, this game provides a chance to get back to form. On one hand, Namibia were handed an 80-run loss in their last game against the USA, and on another hand, Papua New Guinea suffered a 21-run defeat at the hands of the UAE. Come this match, both teams will be prepared to do well with the bat as well as the ball. ‘Rohit Sharma Delivered Milk Packets to Buy Kits’ Pragyan Ojha Reveals Indian Captain’s Emotional Journey.

Canada and the USA will be out to make it back-to-back victories, while PNG and Namibia need a win to kickstart their @cricketworldcup Qualifier Play-off campaign 🔥 Watch both ODIs live and FREE on https://t.co/CPDKNxoJ9v (in select regions) 📺 pic.twitter.com/zKtIpyFqr0 — ICC (@ICC) March 29, 2023

When Is NAM vs PNG ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off on TV? Know Date, Time and Venue

The NAM vs PNG ICC CWC Qualifiers Playoff 2023 match will be played at the United Cricket Club in Windhoek on March 29, 2023. The match will commence at 01:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 12:30 pm IST.

Where To Watch live Telecast of NAM vs PNG ICC CWC Qualifiers Playoff 2023?

Sadly, due to lack of broadcasters in India, the NAM vs PNG ICC CWC Qualifiers Playoff match will not be broadcasted live.

How To Get Free Online live Streaming of NAM vs PNG ICC CWC Qualifiers Playoff 2023

Fans can follow the NAM vs PNG ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers Playoff 2023 match online. FanCode will be live streaming the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers Playoff 2023 match online for fans in India. Users will have to pay a nominal fee to get access to live action.

