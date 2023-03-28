Rohit Sharma, currently leading India in all-formats, have been a stalwart of the Team India for a long time. He has numerous memorable innings besides his name while his performance in the 2019 ODI World Cup has left a legacy. But the journey was always not so smooth for the Indian batting superstar as revealed by Pragyan Ojha in an Interview with JioCinema. While stating stories of his first meeting with Rohit, Ojha said, "When I first met Rohit in the U-15 national camp, everyone said he was a very special player. There, I played against him and took his wicket. Rohit being a typical Bombay guy, didn’t speak much but was aggressive when he played. In fact, I was very surprised as to why he was being so aggressive with me when we didn’t know each other! But after that our friendship began to grow.” Indore Pitch Rating for IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2023 Changed From 'Poor' to 'Below Average' After BCCI Appeal, Demerit Points Also Reduced To One From Three.

Ojha added "He was from a middle-class family and I remember he once got emotional when we discussed how his budget for cricket kits was restricted. In fact, he also delivered milk packets – of course that was really a long time ago – so that he could buy his kit. Now when I see him, I feel very proud of how our journey started and where we reached."

Pragyan Ojha Reveals Indian Captain’s Emotional Journey

