The hosts Namibia national cricket team are set to lock horns with the Netherlands national cricket team in the ICC CWC League 2. The NAM vs NED ODI match will be hosted at Wanderers Sports Grounds in Windhoek, Namibia on March 7. The Namibia vs Netherlands match will start at 1:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, no TV telecast is available in India is available for the Namibia vs Netherlands ICC CWC League 2 ODI match, due to the lack of an official broadcaster. However, fans can find live streaming viewing options for the NAM vs NED ODI match on the FanCode app and website. Oman vs USA ODI Becomes First Match in International Cricket To Have Every Ball Bowled by Spinners, Historic Feat Achieved During ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27.

Namibia vs Netherlands ICC CWC League 2 Live:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netherlands Cricket (@kncbcricket)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)