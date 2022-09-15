Naseem Shah auctioned off his bat, with which he hit two match-winning sixes against Afghanistan in Asia Cup 2022, to the Shahid Afridi Foundation for a flood relief campaign in Pakistan. Pakistan have been hit by severe floods this monsoon with many people in the country bearing its consequences.

Naseem Shah Auctions Bat to Shahid Afridi Foundation:

Humbled to auction off my sixer bat from the Pak Vs. Afghan Asia Cup match for @SAFoundationN Flood Relief Campaign across Pakistan. Grateful to @SAfridiOfficial for taking such a noble initiative! Support them in ensuring #HopeNotOut.https://t.co/zsMHUIrkof pic.twitter.com/VLoBC5nl8k — Naseem Shah (@iNaseemShah) September 15, 2022

