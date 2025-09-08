Afghanistan ended up as the runner-up of the UAE Tri-Series 2025 after suffering a crushing loss in the final against Pakistan. Despite that, it can be said that they had a good preparation for the Asia Cup 2025. Specially in the first innings of the final, Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan starred by taking three wickets. He also dismissed Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha. Salman tried to pull him towards the square but got a top edge and the third man fielder settled to take an easy catch behind the wicket. After the dismissal, Rashid Khan celebrated by spreading his hands and replicating Hardik Pandya's 'Khaby Lame pose' celebration. Khaby Lame is a social media influencer who popularised the spread hands pose after doing simple tasks in simple way. Hardik brought the pose as a celebration into cricket after India won the T20 World Cup in 2024. Rashid Khan was the latest to perform the pose and the celebration. Hardik Pandya Recreates His Iconic Pose of Khaby Lame After India’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Triumph (Watch Video).

Rashid Khan Performs Hardik Pandya's 'Khaby Lame Pose' to Celebrate

Captain gets the Captain ❌ ❌ 🤞 🤞 Rashid Khan got Pakistan Captain Salman ali Agha... He is gone after making 24(27).. Strike rate less than 100🤐🤐🤐#PAKvsAFG pic.twitter.com/NMi43FsxF5 — Tallal khan (@Tallalkhan3) September 7, 2025

