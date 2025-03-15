Mumbai Indians all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt dismissed Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning for 13 runs during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 final at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on March 15. The wicket incident happened during the last ball of the second over while chasing 150 runs. Nat Sciver-Brunt bowled an off-cutter to Meg Lanning. The Delhi captain looked to play across the off-side but was cramped for room. The ball sneaked through between bat and pad and shattered the leg stump. Lanning departed after scoring 13 runs off nine deliveries, including two fours. Earlier in the match, Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur hammered 66 runs, which helped her side to reach 149/7 in 20 overs. Nat Sciver-Brunt Becomes First Batter To Slam 500 Runs in Women’s Premier League Season, Achieves Feat During DC-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 Final.

Big Wicket for Nat Sciver-Brunt

