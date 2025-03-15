England women's national cricket team star cricketer Nat Sciver-Brunt achieved a significant milestone in her T20 career. The right-handed batter became the first player to hammer 500 or more runs in a single season of the Women's Premier League (WPL). The stylish cricketer achieved the historic milestone during the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2025 grand finale in Mumbai on Saturday, March 15. Earlier, Nat Sciver-Brunt became the first to complete 1000 or more runs in the WPL history. In the WPL 2025 final, Sciver-Brunt scored 30 runs off 28 deliveries, including 4 fours against Delhi Capitals. Nat Sciver-Brunt Becomes First Player To Hit 1000 or More Runs in Women’s Premier League, Achieves Feat During MI-W vs DC-W WPL 2025 Final.

Nat Sciver-Brunt Becomes First Player to Hit 500 Runs in WPL

Nat Sciver-Brunt becomes the FIRST player to record 500 runs in a WPL season! Ends her campaign on 518 runs in 10 innings for MI-Women this season#WPL2025 pic.twitter.com/We6bMEP7hz — The Stats Kid (@TheStatsKid1523) March 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)