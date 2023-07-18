England Women are battling it out against Australia Women in the third and final ODI of Women's Ashes 2023 on Tuesday, July 18. Nat Sciver-Brunt has carried on his rich vein of form and hammered a second consecutive century in the marquee series against Australia. Sciver played a valiant knock of 111* runs in the second ODI to give Australia a run for their money. Now she has shown his class in the final ODI as well. It is in fact her fourth ton in the last five ODIs against Australia. How to Watch England Women vs Australia Women 3rd ODI 2023 Live Streaming Online in India? Get Telecast Channel Details of ENG-W vs AUS-W Women’s Ashes Cricket Match Score Updates in TV

Nat Sciver-Brunt Hits Fourth Century in Last Five ODIs Against Australia Women

Nat Sciver-Brunt - the legend! 111* (99) in the last innings and now a 129 (149). She's dominating the Australian bowling, smashing 4 hundreds in the last 5 innings against Australia in ODIs. What a player! pic.twitter.com/H4PB4B6i3J — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 18, 2023

