Nehal Wadhera, who played a solid knock in the last game between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings, which helped PBKS win the match eventually, got run out in the return leg. RCB visited Mullanpur to take on PBKS and Wadhera got involved in a horrible mix-up with Josh Inglis and ended up losing his wicket. Suyash Sharma was bowling and Inglis punched him down the ground. Wadhera made the call for the second and ran towards the danger end but Inglis never ran. Jitesh Sharma did no mistake to receive the throw and take off the bails. IPL 2025: Top Five Players To Watch Out From Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Clash, From MS Dhoni to Jasprit Bumrah; Check Full List.

Nehal Wadhera Gets Run Out After Being Involved in Mix-Up With Josh Inglis

Total confusion! 🫣👀 A mix-up between #JoshInglis & #NehalWadhera turned into a crucial breakthrough, as #RCB tightened the screws on #PBKS in their quest for revenge! 🔥💪🏻 Watch the LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/dJsow1beL1#IPLRevengeWeek 👉 PBKS 🆚 RCB | LIVE NOW on Star… pic.twitter.com/umiQT4Sxew — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 20, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)