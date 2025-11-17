The IND A vs PAK A Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 match saw a controversial moment when a relay catch was overruled by the third umpire. India A were taking on the Pakistan Shaheens in Doha in a Group B clash on Sunday, November 16, when in the 10th over of the run chase, Maaz Sadaqat attempted a big shot on the leg side. The over was bowled by Suyash Sharma and Maaz Sadaqat attempted to clean the fence, but Nehal Wadhera did well to sprint and push the ball inside, with Naman Dhir completing a relay catch. It seemed a pretty fine effort and Maaz Sadaqat had even left the field, but the controversy erupted when the third umpire ruled out the catch. The Indian players then surrounded one of the on-field umpires and chatted about this decision. Fans felt that it was a clean catch. However, as per the updated rules, the relay catch was rightly given not out as Nehal Wadhera had landed outside the boundary after pushing the ball inside. Pakistan Shaheens Beat India A By 8 Wickets in Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025; Maaz Sadaqat's Star All-Round Show Helps PAK A Qualify for Semi-Finals.

Watch Nehal Wadhera and Naman Dhir's Relay Catch:

'Poor Umpiring'

'How is That Not Out?'

'Crazy Umpiring'

'How Is Maaz Sadaqat Not Out?'

Another Fan Questions Third Umpire's Decision

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)