The IND A vs PAK A Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 match saw a controversial moment when a relay catch was overruled by the third umpire. India A were taking on the Pakistan Shaheens in Doha in a Group B clash on Sunday, November 16, when in the 10th over of the run chase, Maaz Sadaqat attempted a big shot on the leg side. The over was bowled by Suyash Sharma and Maaz Sadaqat attempted to clean the fence, but Nehal Wadhera did well to sprint and push the ball inside, with Naman Dhir completing a relay catch. It seemed a pretty fine effort and Maaz Sadaqat had even left the field, but the controversy erupted when the third umpire ruled out the catch. The Indian players then surrounded one of the on-field umpires and chatted about this decision. Fans felt that it was a clean catch. However, as per the updated rules, the relay catch was rightly given not out as Nehal Wadhera had landed outside the boundary after pushing the ball inside. Pakistan Shaheens Beat India A By 8 Wickets in Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025; Maaz Sadaqat's Star All-Round Show Helps PAK A Qualify for Semi-Finals.

Watch Nehal Wadhera and Naman Dhir's Relay Catch:

It was all happening in Qatar 👀 And things got pretty heated in the middle... Watch India A take on Pakistan A in #AsiaCupRisingStars2025 - LIVE NOW on #SonyLIV and #SonySportsNetwork TV channels 📺 pic.twitter.com/OZ56KQYxf0 — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) November 16, 2025

'Poor Umpiring'

Believe Nehal Wadhera, threw back the ball in time towards Naman Dhir. Poor umpiring that. Even Sadaqat had almost walked off, and the new batsman had come out in the middle. — Spandan Roy (@talksports45) November 16, 2025

'How is That Not Out?'

Drama at the middle. Maaz Sadaqat given a benefit out of pure bias by third umpire. It was a clear clear clear catch. How is that a Not Out? What are the new rules @ICC?#INDvsPAK#INDvPAK #asiacup2025 #RisingStars — AnuP 🇮🇳 (@anupsjaiswal) November 16, 2025

'Crazy Umpiring'

Wasn’t Maaz Sadaqat clearly out here? - And 3rd umpire gave this not out, crazy umpiring in Emerging Asia Cup, Indian players are unhappy with this. pic.twitter.com/MtKrpoK1QZ — Ahmad Haseeb (@iamAhmadhaseeb) November 16, 2025

'How Is Maaz Sadaqat Not Out?'

How is maaz sadaqat not out? Is there any change in boundary catch rules? — Idrees Mubarik (@doc_hormone) November 16, 2025

Another Fan Questions Third Umpire's Decision

It definitely feels like IND A vs PAK A needs a serious look at the umpiring today. First, Ashutosh Sharma’s clear NOT OUT was wrongly given out… and now a clean catch is being called not out. These kinds of decisions can change the whole match.#INDAvsPAKA — Mishra ji 😎 (@Mishrrajee) November 16, 2025

