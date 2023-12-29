Nepal cricket Sandeep Lamichhane, who was accused of raping a minor. has been adjudged guilty by Kathmandu District Court. The court has considered the victim as 18 years old but has also judged that he took benefit of the poor financial background of the victim. He is likely to be sentenced prison for 3 to 10 years which will be announced by the court on January 10. Mohammad Rizwan Meets Rape Accused Cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane in Nepal, Pics Go Viral.

Sandeep Lamichhane Convicted of Rape

Nepal court indicts Nepal cricket team's ex-captain Sandeep Lamichhane in the case of rape of a minor. More details are awaited. — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2023

