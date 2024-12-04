Karnali Yaks are all set to take on the Kathmandu Gurkhas in match 6 of the Nepal Premier League (NPL) 2024. Karnali Yaks vs Kathmandu Gurkhas Nepal Premier League 2024 match will be played on Wednesday, December 4 at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. The Karnali Yaks vs Kathmandu Gurkhas NPL 2024 match will start at 08:45 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the Nepal Premier League 2024 season. Viewers can watch the opening match of the NPL 2024 on Star Sports Network. For live streaming options, the Indian audience can switch to the FanCode app and website for the Karnali Yaks vs Kathmandu Gurkhas NPL 2024 match. Nicholas Kirton Takes Stunning Diving Catch During Sudur Paschim Royals vs Biratnagar Kings in Nepal Premier League 2024 (Watch Video).

Karnali Yaks vs Kathmandu Gurkhas Live Streaming and Telecast Details

DAY 4️⃣



Lions debut, Kings looking for redemption—who will rise? Can the Gurkhas beat the fiery Yaks? Day 4 is all about big moments! 🏏💥#SBLNPL | #HamroJeet | #NepalCricket | #NcellForFans pic.twitter.com/PjHfCgrqg1— Nepal Premier League (@OfficialNPLT20) December 3, 2024

