Canada all-rounder Nicholas Kirton showcased exceptional fielding skills during Sudur Paschim Royals vs Biratnagar Kings in Nepal Premier League 2024, where the cricketer took a splendid catch running backward to dismiss batter Aarif Sheikh. Sheikh took the aerial route against Basir Ahamad but unfortunately found a diving Kirton pouncing on the catch just outside the 30-yard circle. Viral Video Claims Fans Climbed Walls To Enter TU Cricket Stadium for Watching Nepal Premier League 2024 Opening Match.

Nicholas Kirton Grabs A Stunner In NPL 2024

CATCH OF THE TOURNAMENT: Nicholas Kirton, What a superhero stunt it was! pic.twitter.com/qvmJoWcILB — Callyan Timsina (@CallyanTimsina) December 3, 2024

