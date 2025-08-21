After a successful inaugural edition of the Nepal Premier League (NPL), the second edition of the NPL will be held from November 17 to December 13. Recently, the mini-auction took place on August 9. During the auction, all six franchises retained six to seven players from the last edition of the prestigious tournament. The NPL 2025 edition will be played just like the Indian Premier League. The second edition will see eight sides fighting with each other for the elusive title. The top four sides will qualify for the playoffs, followed by the finals of the NPL season two. Janakpur Bolts are the inaugural champions of NPL. Janakpur Bolts defeated Sudurpaschim Royals by five wickets in the NPL 2024 final. NPL 2025 All Squads: Full Players List for Second Edition of Nepal Premier League T20 Cricket Tournament.

NPL 2025 To Start on November 17

Bigger Dreams, Louder Cheers, Higher Stakes The Festival of Himalayas is back 🤩 November 17-December 13, 2025#SBLNPL | #NepalCricket pic.twitter.com/PRxKvRWahJ — Nepal Premier League (@OfficialNPLT20) August 21, 2025

