The ACC Premier Cup 2023 Final between Nepal and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will resume again on the reserve day (May 2) after persistent rain put an end to proceedings today at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. Nepal were in a good position, having reduced UAE to 106/7 in 27.3 overs. The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) announced this development on social media with pictures of the ground entirely under covers as fans were spotted waiting for the rain to stop and the game to restart. Nepal Fans Wait in Rain for ACC Premier Cup 2023 Final Cricket Match Against UAE to Resume, Picture Goes Viral.

Nepal vs UAE ACC Premier Cup 2023 Final to Resume on Reserve Day

Due to persistent rain, the Grand Finale has been called off for the day and will resume tomorrow! After winning the toss, Nepal dominated proceedings - reducing UAE to 106/9 in 27.3 overs. Can Nepal continue their bright form tomorrow? #ACC #ACCMensPremierCup #NEPALvsUAE pic.twitter.com/kBv01HKl2y — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) May 1, 2023

