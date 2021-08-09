New Zealand have named their squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Kane Williamson will lead the side while senior batsman Ross Taylor has not been included. New Zealand also announced squads Bangladesh and Pakistan series.

Picture 1 New Zealand Squad vs Pakistan Picture 2 New Zealand Squad for World T20 pic.twitter.com/oYQcTrztsP — Abdul Ghaffar (Replay, Dawn News) (@GhaffarDawnNews) August 9, 2021

