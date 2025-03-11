Michael Bracewell is set to captain New Zealand as the Black Caps announced their squad for the T20I series against Pakistan. The all-rounder had a good time at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 where New Zealand finished runners-up and will captain the country for the first time, with Mitchell Santner unavailable due to IPL commitments. New Zealand have recalled Ish Sodhi for the five-match series while Finn Allen and James Neesham and Tim Seifert also have been picked in the team. Matt Henry, who missed the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final against India due to injury, has been selected for the fourth and fifth matches of the NZ vs PAK T20I series 2025. New Zealand vs Pakistan 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get NZ vs PAK Live Streaming, TV Channel Telecast of T20I and ODI Series With Fixtures, Time Table and Match Timings in IST.

New Zealand Announce Squad for T20I Series vs Pakistan

