Nicholas Pooran scored his 10th ODI fifty during the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI on Sunday, July 24. The stylish left-hander smashed four sixes and got to his half-century of 60 deliveries.

Fifty for Nicholas Pooran, captain has played a great knock here, attacking the spinners, some beautiful shots. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)