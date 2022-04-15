Nitish Rana scored his 14th IPL fifty during Kolkata Knight Riders' clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2022 on April 15, Friday. The left-hander got to the mark in 32 balls, with five fours and two sixes. It was Rana's first fifty this season.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)