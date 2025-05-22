There was no DRS (Decision Review System) available in the second innings of the GT vs LSG IPL 2025 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 22. In the fourth over of the run chase, the standing umpire was seen talking to Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill, informing him about the same and in all likelihood, informed Lucknow Super Giants of this development as well. The DRS system was down in the second innings and Simon Doull on commentary also mentioned the fact. Earlier in the first innings, Gujarat Titans used both their reviews and they turned out to be unsuccessful. Sweet Revenge! Nicholas Pooran Smashes Six and A Four, Kisses Bat After Mohammed Siraj Tries To Sledge Him During GT vs LSG IPL 2025 Match (Watch Videos).

There is NO DRS in AHMEDABAD currently. Imagine if this happens in Q2 or Finals. And someone gets OUT by a WRONG DECISION... ?? — koach. (@KOHL1theGOAT) May 22, 2025

