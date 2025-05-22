Nicholas Pooran had a moment of sweet revenge after he hit Mohammed Siraj for a six and a four during the GT vs LSG IPL 2025 match in Ahmedabad on May 22. This happened in the 16th over of the first innings when Mohammed Siraj had a go at Nicholas Pooran and the latter did not respond at all. After bowling a dot delivery on the fourth ball of the 16th over, Mohammed Siraj once again had some words for Nicholas Pooran and this time, the Lucknow Super Giants star responded, but with his bat. The left-hander smashed the next ball for a massive six over the deep mid-wicket fence and then played a wonderful lofted shot down the ground for a four to end the over. After the boundary, he kissed his bat in the direction of Mohammed Siraj. Mitchell Marsh Scores His Maiden Century in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat During GT vs LSG IPL 2025 Match.

Nicholas Pooran Smashes Six After Mohammed Siraj's Sledge

Things are heating up in the #Race2Top2 🥵 Siraj is charged up, but #NicholasPooran is letting his bat do the talking! 😎 Watch the LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/f5jCzHFE2W #IPLonJioStar 👉 #GTvLSG | LIVE NOW on Star Sports Network & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/QB650HdjUH — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 22, 2025

Nicholas Pooran Kisses His Bat

