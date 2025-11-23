Realme has launched the Realme GT 8 Pro in India. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and has a 6.79-inch AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and 7,000 nits of peak brightness. It comes with a 7,000mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging capability. The camera setup of GT 8 Pro includes a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide lens and a 200MP telephoto sensor. The front camera of the smartphone comes with a 32MP sensor. The device runs Realme UI 7.0. It is priced at INR 72,999, but the smartphone will be offered at INR 67,999 with offers. The Realme GT 8 Pro sale will start on November 25 at 12 PM on Flipkart and the official website. Moto G57 Power Display Specifications Revealed Ahead of Launch in India on November 24; Check Other Details.

Realme GT 8 Pro Sale

The wait is over! The #realmeGT8Pro is finally here to redefine what a flagship truly feels like. From industry-leading performance to the only RICOH GR camera system in the segment, this is the Ultimate Upgrade for those who push every limit. Starting from ₹67,999* First… pic.twitter.com/BIwEbEwW7e — realme (@realmeIndia) November 20, 2025

