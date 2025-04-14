Not the 'notebook', Digvesh Rathi brought out his 'Damru' celebration after dismissing Vijay Shankar during the LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 match on April 14. The Lucknow Super Giants spinner, apart from his solid performances, has drawn the limelight for his 'notebook' celebration, for which he also has been fined twice by the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India). After Avesh Khan pulled off the catch to dismiss Vijay Shankar, the young spinner brought out his new celebration by tapping on his shoulders and performing a hand movement with his thumb and little finger out. IPL 2025: Not Just Notebook Celebration, Digvesh Rathi Has 'Damru Celebration' in His Armoury As Well (Watch Video).

Watch Digvesh Rathi's 'Demur' Celebration:

This night could not have ended without a Digvesh Rathi celebration. pic.twitter.com/P6MiiyttEh— Vipul 🇮🇳 (@Vipul_Espeaks) April 14, 2025

