New Zealand face Sri Lanka in a very crucial encounter of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and in the much important match at Bengaluru, New Zealand have won the toss and they have opted to bowl first. While New Zealand have one change, Lockie Ferguson making his way in place of Ish Sodhi, Sri Lanka remain unchanged. New Zealand have considered the possibility of rain and DLS coming into play later during the day. Michael Vaughan Gives Epic Reply to Mohammed Hafeez's Indirect Jibe at Virat Kohli.

NZ vs SL ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Toss Report & Playing XI Update

A toss win for Kane Williamson and he opts to bowl in Bengaluru. Lockie Ferguson returns to the XI from injury for Ish Sodhi. Follow play LIVE in NZ with @skysportnz. LIVE scoring | https://t.co/aNkBrDiAuv #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/GMKvoN9Awi — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)