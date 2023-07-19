England Batter Ollie Pope suffered a shoulder injury while fielding in the second Test of the ongoing Ashes series at Lord’s. After the scans were done, it was found that he has dislocated his right shoulder. So, he was sidelined for the remainder of the Test series against Australia. Recently, Pope underwent surgery and upon its completion, he took to Twitter to inform the netizens of the same. England Name Unchanged Squad for Fourth Ashes 2023 Test at Old Trafford Against Australia

Ollie Pope Shares Picture After Successful Shoulder Surgery

Surgery a success 🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/yBMQVaQP3q — Ollie Pope (@OPope32) July 19, 2023

Ollie Pope's Recovery On Track, Ace England Cricketer Shares Picture after successful surgery (See Pic)

