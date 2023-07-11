Finally after bagging a win at Leeds. England head to Old Trafford with hopes with equalising in the Ashes 2023. Trailing by a margin of 2-1, and with only two Test matches remaining in the series, every match is a must win for that. Ahead of that they name their squad for the 4th Test in Manchester. The squad is unchanged from Headingley, although it is yet to be confirmed whether James Anderson would feature in his home venue. ‘You Keep All Options Open’ Australian Captain Pat Cummins Ponders Big Selection Calls for Crucial Fourth Ashes 2023 Test.

England Name Unchanged Squad for Fourth Ashes 2023 Test

Our squad for the fourth Ashes Test just dropped 👊 Go well, lads! 🔥 #EnglandCricket | #Ashes — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)