Indian fans can barely forget the moment when Rishabh Pant hit the final boundary off Josh Hazlewood's bowling and secured an ever-memorable Test series victory in Australia by a margin of 2-1, after trailing in the series early with the scar of being 36 all-out. The Test match at Brisbane ended on January 19, 2021, marking the ending of a series where heroics of Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Ravichandran Ashwin, Cheteshwar Pujara and many others took Indian cricket team to new heights. On January 19, 2024, the treasured moment for the Indian cricket fans completed it's three years. Mohammed Shami Practices Batting in Nets Ahead of IND vs ENG Test Series 2024, Pulls Out Remarkable Reverse Sweep.

On This Day in 2021

🗓️ #OnThisDay in 2021 #TeamIndia secured a monumental victory at the Gabba to seal the Test series against Australia 2-1 🏆🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/nqGRYzmmmv — BCCI (@BCCI) January 19, 2024

