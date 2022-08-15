On this day (August 15) in 2020, Suresh Raina announced his retirement from the international cricket. The Indian left-handed batsman, who was a member of the national team from 2005 to 2018, won two World Cups in his career. International Cricket Council(ICC) shared a Tweet to remember the day when the former Chennai Super Kings hanged up his boots in international cricket.

Check ICC's Tweet on Suresh Raina:

This day in 2020, another Indian legend called time on his international career. Relive the legacy of @ImRaina 📽️ — ICC (@ICC) August 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)