Earlier today, South Africa’s loss to Netherlands meant Pakistan had their qualification hopes alive and after the win over Bangladesh, their spot in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup is confirmed. Considering the start Pakistan had to the Super-12 stage and how difficult the qualification scenario was, the qualification of Pakistan has been almost miraculous. Fans take the opportunity to share funny memes and videos on Pakistan’s unbelievable turnaround in twitter.

'Oreo magic'

Even in 2011 ODI world cup South Africa didn't qualified for Semi-final and Pakistan qualified. Oreo magic 😂 pic.twitter.com/Xxvngzhei2 — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) November 6, 2022

'Broken but not dead'

Pakistan qualifying for the semi final. Thank you, qudrat ka nizam 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/wA3qW5vY1H — اسریٰ (@freakonomist5) November 6, 2022

'The Walking Dead'

Pakistan team walking into the semi final like: pic.twitter.com/GvtJVi4rP6 — Zainab (@Syyeda14) November 6, 2022

'Funny One'

Pakistanis after Pakistan cricket team qualified for the semi-final of t20 world cup.pic.twitter.com/bdbYO36XqT — Saith Abdullah (@SaithAbdullah99) November 6, 2022

'Undertaker is back'

Hopefully #T20WC2022 Final will be between India and Pakistan. Congratulations Pakistan qualifying for semi final. Thank you Netherlands for stunning South Africa. Feel sad for shakib, he was NOT OUT. Well played #ShaheenShahAfridi Pak vs Ban#pakvsBang waiting for #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/BUDpob5CMF — Caption Master (@Caption__Master) November 6, 2022

