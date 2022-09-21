England beat Pakistan by six wickets in the first T20I match at National Stadium in Karachi on September 20. Alex Hales scored 53 off 40 deliveries and Harry Brook played a clinical knock of 42 runs off 25 bowls to get the visitors over the line. Batting first, Pakistan managed to score only 158 runs, losing seven wickets. Mohammad Rizwan was the highest scorer for Babar Azam's side with an innings of 68 runs and became the joint-quickest player to score 2000 runs in the shortest format of cricket. England took a 1-0 lead in the seven-game T20I series.

England Beat Pakistan by Six Wickets:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)