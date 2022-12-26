Pakistan have won the toss in the PAK vs NZ 1st Test at the National Stadium, Karachi and decided to bat first. Star wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan has been dropped from Pakistan's lineup as veteran Sarfaraz Ahmed finally makes his Test comeback. This will be Sarfaraz's 50th Test appearance. 30-year-old Mir Hamza will play his first Test since 2018. Similar to Mir Hamza, New Zealand leg-break bowler Ish Sodhi comes back to the Test side for the first time since 2018. Bhuvneshwar Kumar Shares Video of a Decade Long Journey with the Indian Team (Watch Video).

Pakistan Opt to Bat First

🚨 T O S S A L E R T 🚨 Pakistan win the toss and elect to bat first 🏏#PAKvNZ | #TayyariKiwiHai pic.twitter.com/cfHDhAdXOD — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 26, 2022

Pakistan Playing XI

New Zealand Playing XI

Bowling first after a toss win for @babarazam258 who opts to have @TheRealPCB bat first in Karachi. Follow play LIVE in NZ with @skysportnz and @SENZ_Radio. LIVE scoring | https://t.co/zq07kr4Kwt #PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/XeKVR8erj8 — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 26, 2022

Sarfaraz Ahmed 50th Test

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)