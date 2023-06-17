Shaheen Shah Afridi has made a return to the Pakistan team for their two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. The left-arm fast bowler was named in the 16-man squad for the series, with Babar Azam as captain. Also, uncapped all-rounder Aamir Jamal and Mohammad Huraira were named in the squad. ‘Governments Only Can Take Decisions’ PCB Chairman Najam Sethi Throws Pakistan’s Participation in ODI World Cup 2023 Into Uncertainty.

Pakistan's Squad for Two-Match Series Against Sri Lanka

🚨 16-strong squad for our first assignment of the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship 💪 Read more ➡️ https://t.co/IwunZOcj6i#SLvPAK pic.twitter.com/Pj1YWUmWxg — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) June 17, 2023

