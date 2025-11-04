Pakistan defeated South Africa by 2 wickets in what turned out to be a bit of a thrilling PAK vs SA 1st ODI 2025 at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on Tuesday, November 4. International cricket returned to Faisalabad after 17 years and the local fans were treated to a fascinating game with the Green Shirts emerging victorious. You can check the Pakistan National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team match scorecard, here. Batting first, the South Africa National Cricket Team were bowled out for 263 runs with Quinton de Kock (63) and debutant Lhuan-dre Pretorius (57) being the best batters. For Pakistan, Naseem Shah (3/40) and Abrar Ahmed (3/53) were the best Pakistan bowlers. In response, Salman Ali Agha (62) and Mohammad Rizwan (55) formed a 91-run partnership that set the base for Pakistan's win. Babar Azam Wicket Video: Watch Bjorn Fortuin Dismiss Pakistan Star LBW For Low Score During PAK vs SA 1st ODI 2025.

Pakistan Defeat South Africa By 2 Wickets in PAK vs SA 1st ODI 2025

Pakistan hold their nerves to take the opening ODI against South Africa 🏏#PAKvSA 📝: https://t.co/K0hdgS4CkO pic.twitter.com/Iqv1y4ndOx — ICC (@ICC) November 4, 2025

