Babar Azam was dismissed for a low score by Bjorn Fortuin during the PAK vs SA 1st ODI 2025 in Faisalabad on Tuesday, November 4. International cricket returned to the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad after a gap of 17 years and a large number of fans gathered to watch Pakistan and Babar Azam in action. However, the Pakistan National Cricket Team star could not make much of an impact. Bjorn Fortuin bowled an arm ball from around the wicket and it struck the right-hander on his pad, in front of the stumps. It was absolutely plumb and the umpire did not hesitate in raising his finger. Babar Azam also did the wise thing, not deciding to burn a review and departing for just seven runs. Haris Rauf BANNED for Two Matches By ICC After Pakistan Pacer's Controversial Gestures During IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match.

Watch Babar Azam's Wicket Video:

🚨Babar Azam is such a great player that he sacrifices his own wicket to give middle order a chance to bat against strong South Africa attack in high-pressure situations. His vision is all about World Cup.💀 Truly a legend, always there for team success!💪#BabarAzam #PAKvSA pic.twitter.com/3pqhQTVido — ICC Asia Cricket (@ICCAsiaCricket) November 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)