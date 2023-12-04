Haris Rauf posted a video of him having a fun time with children as he played cricket with them and shared some smiles. The Pakistan fast bowler came under fire for his underwhelming performances in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and has not travelled with the national team to Australia for a three-match Test series, the first of which starts on December 14. Rauf took to X, formerly Twitter, to share a video of him playing cricket with some children. After the video went viral, fans have shared their reactions to it. While some have jokingly pointed out that it was his return to domestic cricket, others have lauded the bowler for his heartwarming gesture. Shaheen Afridi Keen to Spoil David Warner's Farewell Red-Ball Series, Says 'We Are Not Hoping For A Good End For Him' Ahead of AUS vs PAK 1st Test 2023.

Watch Video:

Their smiles are priceless! 🌟 pic.twitter.com/sOYb917svM — Haris Rauf (@HarisRauf14) December 3, 2023

'Champ'

Stay strong you're a Champ ❤️ https://t.co/9JeMmPCMUj — Ali (@insanehunyar) December 3, 2023

'Bache Ko Bouncer'

Bache ko bouncer marr raha hai😭 https://t.co/OsdCnMVd35 — magunak (met babar twice era) (@magunak) December 3, 2023

'Inko Domestic Cricket Khelne Bole..'

Isko domestic cricket khelne bola aur ye idhar aa gaya. https://t.co/7hBzWQEOyw — ∆ (@TheSoberphobic) December 4, 2023

'No NOC Troubles'

Glad to see there were no NOC troubles for Haris with respect to this local friendly fixture. https://t.co/M2Yahs8HpF — Behram Qazi 🇵🇰 🇨🇦 (@DeafMango) December 3, 2023

'So Cute'

'Has My Heart'

This man has my heart bro🤍 He is so pure✨ https://t.co/nobTnm5ZHw — Aaima Malik💫| CAPTAIN BABAR AZAM ALWAYS🥹 (@aaimamalik19) December 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)