According to Future Tours Programme (FTP) 2023-2027 cycle, Pakistan is set to host 50 overs Asia Cup 2023 and also Champions Trophy in 2025. Pakistan will play 27 Tests, 47 ODIs, 56 T20Is in Upcoming four years. 13 Tests, 26 ODIs, 27 T20Is will be at Pakistan's home grounds. 10 of the 12 Test playing nations will play bilateral red and white ball cricket against Pakistan. There is no tour against India in the cycle.

See Key points from Pakistan Men's Future Tours Programme (FTP) 2023-2027-

🚨 Key points from Pakistan Men's Future Tours Programme (FTP) 2023-2027 🚨 pic.twitter.com/nSl57p0WRa — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 17, 2022

