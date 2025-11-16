Pakistan Shaheens' bowler Saad Masood gave an aggressive send-off to Naman Dhir after dismissing him during the IND A vs PAK A Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 match in Doha on Sunday, November 16. This incident happened in the ninth over of the first innings when the right-handed Naman Dhir hit the ball straight to the extra cover region, where Pakistan Shaheens captain Irfan Khan took a simple catch. After the catch was completed, Saad Masood showed aggression and appeared to shout in Naman Dhir's direction while seemingly showing the Indian batter the way to the dressing room. Naman Dhir was dismissed for a splendid 20-ball 35. India A Captain Jitesh Sharma Avoids Handshake With Pakistan Shaheens Skipper Irfan Khan at Toss for IND A vs PAK A Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Match.

Saad Masood Gives Aggressive Send-Off to Naman Dhir

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)