India A captain Jitesh Sharma avoided a handshake with Pakistan Shaheens skipper Irfan Khan at the toss for the IND A vs PAK A Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 match on Sunday, November 16. India A is taking on Pakistan Shaheens in a Group B match in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 tournament at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha, which started at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and the two captains refrained from interacting at the toss. India and Pakistan cricket captains in for men and women at all levels have avoided shaking hands amid the strained political relationship between the two nations in the aftermath of the military conflict earlier this year. How To Watch IND A vs PAK A Free Live Streaming Online, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025? Get Live TV Telecast Details of India A vs Pakistan Shaheens T20 Cricket Match.

India A Captain Jitesh Sharma Avoids Handshake With Pakistan Shaheens Skipper Irfan Khan

No handshake! India A skip handshakes with Pakistan Shaheens at Rising Stars Asia Cup. We can keep this model outrage going while playing the next dozen games in the next 6 months #INDvsPAK#AsiaCupRisingStars — Ambika (@apmahapatra) November 16, 2025

