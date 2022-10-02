Pakistan clinched a comfortable nine-wicket win over Malaysia to start their Women's Asia Cup 2022 campaign with a victory, on Sunday, October 2. Batting first, Malaysia were restricted to 57/9 and Pakistan later pulled off a comfortable chase with 66 balls remaining.

Pakistan Beat Malaysia to Begin Women's Asia Cup 2022 With Victory:

Smooth sailing for Pakistan 🇵🇰 after restricting Malaysia 🇲🇾 to 57 runs, picking up their first win in the Women's Asia Cup 2022🏆 with 9 wickets remaining and 66 balls to spare. #PAKvMAL #WomensAsiaCup2022 #AsianCricketCouncil #ACC pic.twitter.com/UVcmSeMRjm — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) October 2, 2022

