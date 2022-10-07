Pakistan Women produced a sensational result in the Women's Asia Cup 2022 as they defeated India Women by 13 runs. This was Harmanpreet Kaur's team's first defeat in the competition. Pakistan produced a sensational all-round display, led by Nodar Dar to emerge victorious.

