Pat Cummins scored five runs off one ball after a throw by a Pakistan fielder resulted in overthrows during Day 4 of the Australia vs Pakistan 2nd Test match in Melbourne. Cummins drove a ball through the cover region off Aamer Jamal's bowling and the fielder managed to chase down the ball with the batters completing two runs. However, the throw was not collected cleanly by Shaheen Afridi and Cummins pounced on this opportunity, running three more runs with wicketkeeper Alex Carey. The ball seemed to be headed towards the boundary but Imam-ul-Haq fielded it and threw it back. Hasan Ali Spotted Signing Autograph on Fan’s Forehead During AUS vs PAK 2nd Test 2023 at MCG, Picture Goes Viral.

Watch Video:

Have you seen this before? An all-run FIVE (with help from overthrows, of course)! #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/gHxwJih45d — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 29, 2023

