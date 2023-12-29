Fans love Hasan Ali and he too loves them back! The crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground was seen matching the Pakistan bowler's dance moves during the AUS vs PAK 2nd Test 2023 and a video of that went viral. One of the fans at the MCG was also seen receiving an autograph from Ali on his forehead! Yes, you read that right. Ali was spotted signing on the fan's forehead and the ICC shared this picture on its social media handle with the caption "Autograph anyone?". The post has gone viral as well. Crowd Matches Hasan Ali's Dancing Steps at MCG During Australia vs Pakistan 2nd Test 2023 Day 3, Video Goes Viral.

Hasan Ali Signs Autograph on Fan's Forehead

