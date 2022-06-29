England's Joe Root was in a good form during the recently concluded Test series against New Zealand. Root scored 396 runs in six innings, including two centuries. Meanwhile, a video is doing rounds on social media in which Paul Collingwood's daughter Keira can been seen cleaning up Root with a superb delivery during a training session. The video as first uploaded by Collingwood as his Instagram story.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CricFit | Cricket News Update (@cricfit)

