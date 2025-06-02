PBKS vs MI memes went viral on social media after Punjab Kings eliminated Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 and qualified for the final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). It was the Shreyas Iyer show at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad as he blasted his way to an unbeaten 87 off 41 deliveries, helping Punjab Kings chase down a 204-run target with one over to spare. With this, Shreyas Iyer became the only captain in the history of the IPL to guide three different teams to the finals as Punjab Kings made it to the summit clash of the Indian Premier League after 11 years. Shreyas Iyer for the record, had won the IPL in 2024 as Kolkata Knight Riders captain. Did Shreyas Iyer 'Abuse' Shashank Singh? Viral Video Shows Punjab Kings’ Captain’s Angry Outburst After PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2.

'Shreyas Iyer to RCB'

Shreyas Iyer took PBKS into the finals 🗿 #PBKSvsMI pic.twitter.com/DdqyiYkQ96 — विक्रम 𝘬ꪊꪑꪖ𝘳 🦇 (@printf_meme) June 1, 2025

Haha

RCB After seeing Shreyas Iyer and Punjab kings 😭#PBKSvsMI pic.twitter.com/QCYlHpLdBa — विक्रम 𝘬ꪊꪑꪖ𝘳 🦇 (@printf_meme) June 1, 2025

Relatable

PBKS to MI in Qualifier 2

Funny

PBKS Management Introducing Shreyas Iyer

