Piyush Chawla has been included in the Mumbai Indians playing XI for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Interestingly, Chawla is making his debut for Mumbai Indians. The spinner has previously played for Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab.

