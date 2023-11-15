Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday, November 15, congratulated Virat Kohli for scoring 50 One Day International centuries. PM Narendra Modi took to X, formerly Twitter, to praise Virat Kohli, who broke Sachin Tendulkar's record for the most ODI hundreds. PM Modi wrote Kohli has exemplified the spirit of excellence and perseverance that defines the best of sportsmanship. "Today, @imVkohli has not just scored his 50th ODI century but has also exemplified the spirit of excellence and perseverance that defines the best of sportsmanship. This remarkable milestone is a testament to his enduring dedication and exceptional talent. I extend heartfelt congratulations to him.May he continue setting a benchmark for future generations," PM Modi posted on X. Virat Kohli also crossed Sachin Tendulkar (673 runs) for the most number of runs by an Indian batter in an ODI World Cup as he scored 117 in a high-voltage ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinal match against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Virat Kohli Breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s Record of Most ODI Centuries, Completes His 50th Hundred During IND vs NZ ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal.

PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Virat Kohli

