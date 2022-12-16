European giants Portugal have parted ways with their manager Fernando Santos following their shocking quarter final exit from FIFA World Cup 2022. After taking charge in September 2014, Santos guided Portugal to their first major trophy in the 2016 Euro Cup. Santos' Portugal arrived as one of the favourites for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. They progressed smoothly from the group stage by topping the table. Portugal defeated Switzerland by a huge margin of 6-1 in the round of 16. However, they suffered a 1-0 defeat against Morocco in the quarter final and crashed out of the tournament. The loss caused him to lose his job. Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Predictions: Who Among The Top Two Are Favourites To Win the Title in Qatar and Why?

Fernando Santos No Longer Portugal Head Coach

Official statement confirms Fernando Santos has parted ways with Portugal and he’s no longer the national team head coach. 🚨🇵🇹 #Portugal pic.twitter.com/QNdDTBSgmV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 15, 2022

