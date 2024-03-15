England pacer Jofra Archer's international career so far has been full of injuries. Archer has had to miss major tournaments and many games for England as the latter has not been able to maintain the fitness levels that modern-day cricket needs. Archer recently arrived in India for a ten-day training camp with England's County side Sussex. Archer played for the Karnataka team and was seen bowling for them. Sussex uploaded a video of the same on their official 'X' handle, in which the pacer could be seen taking a wicket. These are positive signs for England as he is one of the lead bowlers of the side and the three lions want his presence in their team. As Archer was struggling from injuries, he was released by the Mumbai Indians and also didn't feature in the IPL 2024 auction. As, Archer is a free agent and is in Bengaluru, there are speculations that he may replace Tom Curran for the 17th edition of the tournament and might play for the Faf du Plessis led side. Australia’s Matthew Wade To Retire From First-Class Cricket, Concentrates on White Ball Formats

Jofra Archer Returns to Cricket Field

Wicket - Alsop out lbw, b Archer The KSCA XI’s newest addition looks like a decent player tbf. 😅 pic.twitter.com/KXOTr6AgRI — Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) March 15, 2024

